Record numbers from "Kids and Cop Fishing Derby" in Pembroke, Ont.
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) hosted their annual Kids, Cops and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby on Saturday, August 12th, 2023.
UOV OPP Officers and Auxiliary Officers, along with dedicated community volunteers, hosted the children's fishing derby at the Pembroke Waterfront. Organizers say that despite rainy conditions a record-breaking 104 young anglers took part in the catch-and-release derby along the picturesque banks of the Ottawa River.
This event is sponsored by Fishing Forever, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding worthwhile fishing, conservation, and education projects. It is also supported by the City of Pembroke, the Pembroke Police Service Board, the Police Association of Ontario, Canadian Tire, The Pembroke Mall, Giant Tiger and Allan's Bait and Tackle.
According to Bob Izumi, chair of Fishing Forever, there is nothing that puts a smile on a kid's face faster than catching a fish. "That's why I love to create opportunities for children and families to go fishing," states Izumi. "Fishing is one of the very best ways for parents and other adults to establish productive and healthy relationships with children."
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
