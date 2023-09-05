Recruitment drive from Kingston Police looking for community volunteers

The Kingston Police Community Volunteers are looking to add to a group of 70 uniformed citizens who assist the Kingston Police with non-confrontational activities. Police explain that the groups act as extra eyes and ears for the Kingston Police.

While out on patrol the members of the group watch for anything out of the ordinary. Then contact police dispatchers over radios, and police would then send officers to deal with the problem.

The groups is also called upon to conduct searches for missing persons or evidence from a crime scene. The Kingston Police Community Volunteers are a multi-tasked force of citizens who work hand in hand with the Kingston Police at over 120 special events and parades each year. Also assisting with Child Id & Child Car Seat Clinics to help make the community safer.

On Saturday, September 16th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. the Kingston Police Community Volunteers will be holding a recruitment session in the Community Room at Kingston Police Headquarters located at 705 Division Street. Displays will be set up showing the many activities the volunteers are involved with, applications will be available for pick up and/or completion on site and members will be on hand to answer any questions.

There is no cost to join or compensation for members of the Kingston Police Community Volunteer. Applicants must undergo a police screening check and have a valid class "G" driver's license. The only other restriction is that those interested must be 18 years of age or older. Members must commit to a minimum of 8 hours of patrol and attend one meeting per month.

Police are looking for members from the community who are interested in helping the Kingston Police Community Volunteers for several years and, other than a minimum age requirement of being 18 years old, they have no upper age limit as long as those involved are able to fulfill the duties of the group.

For more information call (613) 549-4660 ext. 2277 or e-mail kpcvcoordinator@kpf.ca. Applications are available online at https://www.kingstonpolice.ca/en/careers-and-volunteer/volunteering.aspx.

