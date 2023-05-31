Red Camaro Convertable sold in support of KHD Foundation

Board Chair at the Kemptville District Hospital has sold her 1995 Red Camaro Convertible in support of the KDH foundation's CT scanner campaign.

The hospital explains that in 2019, Johnstown resident Bill Tulk suffered a major heart attack and was rushed to the emergency room at Kemptville District Hospital (KDH). Thanks to the life-saving efforts of the physicians and nurses at KDH, Bill was stabilized and transferred to the world renowned Ottawa Heart Institute. To this day, Bill credits KDH for saving his life.

Bill shared with staff at the hospital that one of his biggest regrets was selling his 1995 Red Camaro Convertible in 2021. When he saw an advertisement recently for a 1995 Red Camaro for sale in Kemptville, he had to call to see if it was "his" former car. The current owner, Liz MacPherson, was indeed selling the Camaro that Bill had once owned. She had purchased it from Myers in Kemptville a few days after Bill had turned it in. It was a birthday present to herself on her 70th birthday.

Liz happens to be the Chair of the Board of the Kemptville District Hospital. She had decided to sell the car and donate the proceeds from the sale to help bring a CT scanner to KDH. "At my age," she says, "I think I will need a CT scanner more than a red convertible!"

Bill was set on negotiating the asking price but when he heard what Liz was going to do with the proceeds, he immediately agreed to the asking price of $15,500. Last Sunday, Liz and Bill met to finalize the sale. Hearing Bill's story and how grateful he was for the care he received at KDH, made Liz's volunteer experience on the Board even more rewarding.

Liz has issued a challenge to the KDH family to match her donation. If anyone would like to help match Liz's donation, they can go online at www.kdhfoundation.ca and make a donation. Or call Kristy at 613-258-6133 ext. 157.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray