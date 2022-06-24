Redblacks tickets now on sale
The City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department is glad to announce that we will be selling tickets to the upcoming August 5th Redblacks game against the Calgary Stampeders.
Residents will be able to buy tickets throug the recreation department by phone or by coming into the office. The tickets include the cost of bussing to and from the game.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m., with the bus leaving Pembroke Memorial Centre at around 4:30 p.m. The cost per ticket is $68.50 plus tax.
The parks and recreation department will ve hosting a Redblacks & Try-It day n July 23rd. This will have local sports clubs from Pembroke that will hold classes or demonstrations to see whether residents would enjoy them. This is also a great opportunity to get the community outside to be active and enjoy local sports clubs.
The event starts at 10 a.m., ending at 2 p.m., with many demonstrations and activities held by the local clubs. This is a free event for the community to attend.
Compliance check leads to breach chargesThe Brockville Police Service performed a compliance check on a 36-year-old male that lead to charges of break of conditions.
Collins Bay search yields 1,200 grams of tobacco, among othersCorrectional Service Canada says there has been a seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay institution.
Inmate death at Collins BayCorrectional Services Canada says an inmate serving time at Collins Bay Institution has died while within custody. The man died serving a term of 3 years and 6 months for possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.
Bath Road development plan raises concernsA 171-unit development is planned for three properties along Bath Road. Traffic and trees are among the biggest concerns being raised by residents regarding the proposed development.
More and more Kingston residents struggling to afford foodAs inflation reaches an all-time high in nearly 40 years, the cost of living is affecting Kingston residents. More and more people are struggling to feed themselves in the region than ever before.
6-year-old raises $300 towards MRI for Brockville General Hospital6-year-old Evelyn Galway-Peters has raised $300 at her lemonade stand to go towards the purchase of an MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.
Renfrew County receives $40,000 donation towards Algonquin TrailSnow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club continue to support the County of Renfrew’s trail system and recently donated $40,000 towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.
Temporary traffic disruption in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is planning a temporary traffic disruption to allow for infrastructure installation. The roads will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the process from June 27 to July 8.
OPP search for missing elderly male from KemptvilleOfficers with the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing male from a residence on Bowen Crescent, Kemptville, in the Municipality of North Grenville.