Redblacks tickets now on sale

The City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department is glad to announce that we will be selling tickets to the upcoming August 5th Redblacks game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Residents will be able to buy tickets throug the recreation department by phone or by coming into the office. The tickets include the cost of bussing to and from the game.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m., with the bus leaving Pembroke Memorial Centre at around 4:30 p.m. The cost per ticket is $68.50 plus tax.

The parks and recreation department will ve hosting a Redblacks & Try-It day n July 23rd. This will have local sports clubs from Pembroke that will hold classes or demonstrations to see whether residents would enjoy them. This is also a great opportunity to get the community outside to be active and enjoy local sports clubs.

The event starts at 10 a.m., ending at 2 p.m., with many demonstrations and activities held by the local clubs. This is a free event for the community to attend.