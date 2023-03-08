Redevelopment ramps up at Providence Manor

Providence Care says they are excited to announce that the Providence Manor redevelopment project is ramping up again after an extended pause. The long-term care home redevelopment project was put on hold in February 2022 as pandemic-related inflation significantly affected the cost of construction. The Ministry of Long-Term Care committed additional funding to support the project and it is now ready to move forward without impacting to project scope.

"The new state-of-the-art home will provide residents and their families with improved living environments designed to keep them comfortable while meeting their health care needs," says Michelle Podhy, Board Chair for Providence Care. "We look forward to the benefits this new home will bring to people across the region and plan to welcome our first residents in late 2026."

Located within Providence Village, the 320-bed home will be on green space in a community-like setting, with a multi-faceted services hub designed to honour the 160-year legacy of Providence Care's Founders, the Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul. Providence Village will also include Hospice Kingston which integrated with Providence Care in April 2022. Site preparation and construction activity for the 10-bed Hospice Residence and Palliative Care Centre began on March 6th, 2023.

"We're thrilled to resume planning for the new home. While we continue to work through final infrastructure details, we anticipate that site preparation will begin this summer and that an official groundbreaking will occur in the early fall of this year," says Krista Wells Pearce, Vice-President, Corporate Services & Executive Director, Hospice Kingston.

They say that once completed, the redeveloped Providence Manor will aim to provide a welcoming, home-like, resident-centred environment that offers communal spaces within the building, enabling residents to come together and connect with each other, families, volunteers and staff.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray