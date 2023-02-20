Refugees for Brockville hosts information session at YMCA

Refugees for Brockville is hosting an information session on how to sponsor refugees on February 27th. The two-hour event starts at 6:30 p.m., and is being hosted by the Brockville YMCA. This event will provide information on how to get involved in refugee sponsorship, including the hybrid government-private sponsorship model, but will also feature speakers familiar with the process nationally and locally.

Event organizers explain that there are nearly 30 million refugees forced to flee their countries worldwide, of which about 41% are under the age of 18. While some only spend 1-3 years in a refugee camp, in some countries, refugees can take 6-8 years before they're resettled.

"The need for sponsorship continues, long past media attention," Melissa Francis, Chairperson of Refugees for Brockville said. "Every refugee sponsored is a chance to give that person a new life, a new home, and a new start where they can be safe."

Michalle Ndizeye from the Refugee Sponsorship Training Program will be speaking on how to start sponsoring refugees and the different options available for sponsorship. Marianne Emig Carr, who is involved with several sponsorship groups and a member of Refugees for Brockville, will be giving a more local perspective on sponsorship, its benefits, and the difference it makes.

The event is free, though Refugees for Brockville will have fundraising merchandise for sale. All proceeds of which will go towards supporting local refugees and the efforts of sponsorship groups in Brockville. For more information or inquiries, please email Refugees for Brockville Chairperson Melissa Francis at melissaf@eecentre.com or Secretary Lauren Smith lauren@eecentre.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray