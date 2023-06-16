Registration open for KDH Foundation Corporate Golf Classic

Registration is now open for the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation's Annual Corporate Golf Classic. Last year's tournament was a sell-out and raised over $44,000 for the KDH Equipment fund. The event is scheduled for July 25th, 2023.

Organizers say that funds raised from this year's golf tournament will go towards the acquisition of a CT scanner for Kemptville District Hospital. "Acquiring a CT scanner for KDH will be a game changer. Not only will it improve patient experience, it will also help to recruit and retain physicians to Kemptville," said Dr. Colin Sentongo, Chief of Staff at the KDH.

The cost for golf is $200 per individual and $800 for a foursome. This includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, complimentary BBQ lunch, delicious food and beverages on the course, golf prizes as well as cocktails and appetizers to end the day of play.

Since its inception, the Annual Golf Classic has raised over $550,000 for new equipment at KDH. Back this year is both a silent and live auction of interesting prizes.

For registration, and sponsorship opportunities contact Kristy at kcarriere@kdh.on.ca or call 613-258-6133 ext. 157.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray