Registration opens for diversity, equity and inclusion virtual roundtable

PEMBROKE, ONT -- Registration has opened for the City of Pembroke's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Virtual Roundtable.

The roundtable is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It allows members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities to share their experiences and offer any suggestions or ideas moving forward.

The roundtable is in addition to a survey launched back on May 5th that the City of Pembroke says hopes to better understand the experiences of BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+. The survey will be open until June 7th. Paper copies can be requested by contacting the city at 613-735-6821 ext. 1515.

For the roundtable, pre-registration is required. Registrants are asked not to share the link with others. Anyone who registers will receive a Zoom link 48 hours before the roundtable.