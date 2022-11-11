Remembrance Day ceremonies in CECCE schools

Paying tribute to the thousands of women and men who have served and continue to serve our country, school communities in Ottawa, Kingston, Brockville, Pembroke and Quinte West are holding ceremonies Friday, November 11th in honour of Remembrance Day.

All CECCE schools will observe a minute of silence in honour of veterans. In addition, a number of schools are planning events with prayers, songs and educational presentations. See below for the list of events the media are invited to attend. Information about these events is also available on the CECCE website.

Locally, at École élémentaire Catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin, they will be holding a Remembrance Day ceremony and a military parents parade. Throughout the day, there will be prayers for world peace, a presentation by a Canadian Armed Forces officer and the laying of a wreath by a student whose parent is currently deployed.

At École secondaire Catholique Marie-Rivier, a ceremony will be held for staff and students that will include the reading of a poem, the singing of the national anthem, piano and bugle music, a moment of silence and the laying of a wreath. Prior to the formal ceremony, intermediate and senior students will participate in learning activities.

With files by Connor Ray