Remembrance Day Civic Ceremony updated to an in-person outdoor event

After initially being planned as a virtual event, the Remembrance Day Civic Ceremony will be held in person and outdoors.

The event will take place on Thursday November 11th, at the Cross of Sacrifice located in MacDonald Park at King Street East and George Street. The community is invited to attend, however they are being asked to maintain physical distance and wear a face covering as much as possible.

The city staff determined this event could safely be held in person. With attendees adhering to all public health measures.

Civic Ceremony

The City’s 2021 Civic Ceremony will be in French and English, and an ASL interpreter will be present.

9:15 a.m. Community Wreath Laying Ceremony

10:15 a.m. Veterans and Military Groups Wreath Laying Ceremony

10:45 a.m. The Civic Ceremony

The city will no longer have the event livestreamed, YourTV from Cogeco will film the ceremony and broadcast the event on channels 13 and 700t 2p.m., 7p.m., and 10p.m. on Thursday November 11th.

Ways to remember and honour on Remembrance Day:

· Observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

· Watch the recorded broadcasts on YourTV as per details above.

· Attend the Civic Ceremony in person.

· Purchase a wreath or poppy from the Royal Canadian Legion. To order a wreath, please contact Merrill Gooderham, Poppy Chair, Royal Canadian Legion at 613-544-5522.

Remembrance Day – Impacts to City services

Here are the City schedule changes for Thursday, Nov. 11:

· Garbage, Green Bin and Recycling: There will be no collection on Thursday, Nov. 11. Collection moves to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week. Sign-up to be reminded what to put out when at www.CityofKingston.ca/Collection. The Kingston Area Recycling Centre is also closed on Thursday.

· Administrative Offices: All administrative offices, including Housing and Social Services and Provincial Offences, will be closed.

· Kingston Transit: Buses run as usual.

· Kingston Access Bus: Buses run as usual.

· INVISTA Centre/ Fitness & Wellness Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre and arenas: Open.

· Swimming lessons and drop-in programming: City of Kingston programs at the West-end Boys & Girls Club will continue as usual.

· CaraCo Home Field: Closed.

· Libraries: All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be open.

· PumpHouse Museum: Closed.