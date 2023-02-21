Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired drivers

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged several drivers with impaired driving in only three days.

Police report that the first incident took place on February 10th, 2023 shortly before 7:00 p.m. when OPP officers were on general patrol and conducted a traffic stop on St-Paul Street, in North Glengarry Township. As a result of that situation, the driver, 68-year-old Leonel Robinson from North Glengarry was charged with operation while impaired due to blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Two days later, on February 12th, 2023 police say that officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on county Road 34 also in North Glengarry Township. Further investigation there led to the arrest of the 27-year-old driver Sebastien Therrien from South Glengarry. They are facing the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over the posted limit

- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit HTA

- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available - Liquor Licence & Control Act

Finally, on the same day, shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers observed a parked Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) impeding traffic on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township. Upon investigation, the occupant of the vehicle 48-year-old Artur Krzyszto Piotrowski from Saint-Leonard, Quebec was arrested and charged with:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Ontario Provincial Police say that all three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria at a later date.

Officers add that while the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on the roads. Drivers can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and choosing not to consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motor vehicle.

OPP is also taking the chance to remind the public that a 90-day automatic driver's licence suspension and a seven-day impoundment of your vehicle accompany any impaired driving charge.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray