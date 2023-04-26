Reminder from OPP to renew driver's licence and vehicle permits

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists to check their driver's licence and vehicle permit validation to ensure the documents have not expired.

Officers from the local Detachment say they have been noticing an increase in traffic stops involving drivers who have an expired licence or vehicle permit. Most OPP vehicles are equipped with Automatic Licence Plate Recognition, (ALPR), in car cameras that will notify the officer of several issues with a vehicle's licence plate, including the expiration of the owner's driver's license and vehicle permit validation.

The fines for an unlicenced driver and operating a vehicle without a currently validated permit are $325 and $110 respectively. For more information on renewals go to Ontario.ca or visit a Service Ontario Office.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray