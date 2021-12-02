Renaming project underway for Indian Diamond Park

The Town of Petawawa is initiating its renaming project for Indian Diamond Park.

Town council approved the motion to proceed with the renaming project back on November 8, 2021.

The new name must comply with the town's Naming of Public Places By-law 228/02.

Community feedback will be involved as well as consultation with the local Indigenous community.

Feedback can be done via electronic survey which will be available on the town's website.

The survey will be open from December 6th to December 19th.

Once the survey and consultations with the Indigenous community is completed, the town's Community Services Department will submit a report of its findings to council.

It is expected that council will make a decision on the name of the new park in early 2022.