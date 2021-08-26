iHeartRadio
Renfrew Caboose to be refurbished

The CP Rail caboose in Renfrew, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

The Renfrew Caboose has been saved and will be refurbished.

Volunteers are now planning to restore the piece of railway history located in Haramis Park in five phases. 

It was only a few months ago that most of council were in favour of removing it all together. 

The work includes removing the lead paint, restoring the platform deck, and the inside of the caboose. 


With files from CTV News Ottawa

