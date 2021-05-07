Renfrew County and District Health unit reporting two new COVID-19 outbreaks

The Renfrew County and District Health unit (RCDHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

First in Arnprior, where the RCDHU says there is an outbreak at the Mobility Lab.

The health unit says seven people have tested positive for the virus with the potential for more.

Mobility Lab voluntarily closed on May 1st.

In the Township of Whitewater, a private day care is experiencing an outbreak.

Three people have confirmed cases.

The daycare closed on April 28th until further notice.