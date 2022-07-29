Renfrew County ATV club donates $40,000 to Algonquin Trail

The County of Renfrew is recognizing a $40,000 donation from the Renfrew County ATV Club towards the Algonquin Trail.

Although the donation was received in 2021, Cameron Hann, President of the RC ATV Club, officially presented the cheque to Warden Debbie Robinson recently. These funds will be allocated towards ongoing trail maintenance and additional control access gates in the Pembroke area.

“The Renfrew County ATV Club memberships have grown dramatically in the past number of years which is evident by this generous donation to the Trail.” - Chair Robert Sweet

Warden Robinson is appreciative of the continued support from the local clubs that utilize the trail.

“The County of Renfrew appreciates not only this donation, but all of the volunteer hours the Club members spend on the trail through outreach and education, trail maintenance, and the 2020 donation for a control access gate at the end of McAndrew Avenue in the Town of Renfrew.” - Warden Robinson

The Algonquin Trail is complete from Smiths Falls to the Town of Petawawa. It is part of the 296-kilometre Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail, stretching from Smiths Falls to near Mattawa. The trail is owned and managed by the County of Renfrew, Lanark County, and the Township of Papineau-Cameron.

The four-season, multi-use trail is located on the former CP rail line corridor.