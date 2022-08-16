Renfrew County Councilor Peter Emon secures seat on AMO Board Rural Caucus

Councillor Peter Emon will continue his advocacy for rural towns as a member of the Rural Caucus of the Association of Municipalities board. He was assigned to the position ahead of the 2022 AMO conference which is taking place in Ottawa from August 14 to 17.

Councillor Emon will help set policy for the association and serve as a municipal leader in the province. He has been appointed to the position until 2024.

"The rural municipalities need to be represented in conversations with the Province to ensure we do not get left behind. Our needs are different; as challenging and as pressing as our urban neighbours," he said. "My participation at AMO and ROMA ensures Renfrew County's needs are discussed and recognized so resources can be identified to assist in making our community viable and a great place to live, raise a family or start a business."

He feels fortunate to have the guidance of MPP John Yakabuski, County Council and senior staff, as he approaches the needs of Ontario municipalities. "Our local governments across our community remain a valuable source of information and support for me also as I represent our community," he added.

AMO is a not-for-profit organization that represents almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO works to support strong and effective municipal governments, promoting the value of them as an essential component of Ontario's political system.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa