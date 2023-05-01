Renfrew County first responders help community members after large fire

Members of the Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Arnprior Fire Department and the County of Renfrew Paramedics Service responded to a fire in a large residential structure in the Town of Arnprior.

Renfrew OPP explain that they responded to the blaze on April 27th, 2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m. The fire was on Russell Street North in the Town of Arnprior.

First responders attended the scene and worked quickly to evacuate residents and animals from the building. Fire Chief, Rick Desarmia of the Arnprior Fire Department advised police that the fire was content related and was contained to the room of fire origin.

Police say many services were engaged to support community members that were displaced or required financial assistance. The Canadian Red Cross and the Renfrew County Housing Corporation provided assistance alongside first responders. Many neighbours came together to lend each other a helping hand.

Many officers described the scene as tragic yet heartwarming to see everyone come together to help one another.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray