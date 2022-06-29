Renfrew County Hospitals transitioning to self-screening

Over the next few weeks, Renfrew County's five hospitals will be transitioning to self-screening for everyone entering the facilities. Those entering will also be required to wash their hands and take a mask.

The transition is the result of significantly less COVID-19 transmission in the community at large, and in the region's health care facilities.

However, the active screening will continue to be in place for long-term care homes run by regional hospitals. All updates to the hospital's pandemic response measures are based on guidance from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Effective immediately, everyone entering hospitals will be required to sanitize their hands, and take a new mask to wear at all times. Patients who feel unwell are being asked to ensure the proper health care provider is well aware of their symptoms.

Those visiting someone in the hospital are being asked to stay home if they feel unwell, wear PPE and strictly adhere to all health and safety guidelines.

Visitors are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.

“COVID-19 continues to spread within our community. It continues to be important to use layers of protection, including vaccination, to protect those who are at higher risk of severe illness and death,” said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The situation will be monitored closely, and hospitals will be ready to re-introduce infection control and occupational health measures should they be required.