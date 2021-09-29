Renfrew County marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Tomorrow is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It will be the first time the day is marked across Canada as a holiday.

In a release, the County of Renfrew said it would be continuing to advance discussions in regards to reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

At it's most recent county meeting, council approved the creation of a garden on the grounds of it's administration building that will honour it's committment to follow through on recommendations made by the truth and reconciliation commission.

In Pembroke, the city says it will be marking the day with a blanket exercise at the Waterfront.

Residents can take part tomorrow at 9 a.m.

The event is free and tickets can be found at the City of Pembroke's website.