Renfrew County Paramedics break new ground with Point of Care Ultrasound training

On Monday, December 5th, the Service completed its first internal Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) certification event. This event saw six Advanced Care Paramedics complete a rigorous education curriculum involving ultrasound examinations that have the potential to enhance patient safety, improve time to diagnosis, and guide treatment decisions out of hospital.

Renfrew County Paramedics have been exploring the use of Point of Care Ultrasound in Paramedicine for several years. Paramedics have completed education certifying instructors as Independent Practitioners under the Canadian Point of Care Ultrasound Society, which is Canada’s leading organization for certification and accreditation for family and emergency physicians across the country.

As improvements to technology allow ultrasound to be more portable, affordable, and reliable, training organizers say the expansion into paramedicine medicine is timely. According to current available information, the County of Renfrew is the only Paramedic Service in Canada utilizing Point of Care Ultrasound in Community Paramedicine.

"I am incredibly proud of the specialized Paramedics who have undertaken this new certification, bringing next-generation care to patients in Renfrew County," said Advanced Care Paramedic Wade MacPherson, Independent Practitioner and Program Lead for Point of Care Ultrasound. "Community Paramedics specialize in striving for health equity among the vulnerable - those who are located remotely, have limited mobility or support, and who are managing serious chronic illnesses. This technology has equipped us to continue delivering high quality care, with a high(er) degree of clinical accuracy, and I believe future research will demonstrate that ultrasound has enormous potential to enhance patient safety and expand patient care in our community."

Paramedic Chief Michael Nolan, Director of Emergency Services for the County of Renfrew, says he is thrilled that Renfrew County Paramedics continue to lead the way in Community Paramedicine.

"Your paramedics are a critical link in keeping our communities safe. POCUS represents a leap in the quality of care they can provide," he said.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray