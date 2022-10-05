Renfrew County reaches agreements with three childcare providers
Three child-care providers in the region have reached agreements with the county of Renfrew. Arnprior Heritage Child Care Centre has entered into a special needs resourcing agreement with the County Council. The Arnprior Heritage Child Care Centre has been operating since 2015, and also requires a Fee Subsidy Service Agreement to be able to offer their services within the community.
Entering the same agreement of special needs resourcing is Deep Roots Nature and Nursery School. This school is new being in the process of becoming licensed to provide a variety of programming, all based on nature. Deep Roots Nature and Nursery School have also entered an agreement with the County Council for wage enhancement.
Finally, the third child-care provider is Centre educatif Coeur des Jeunes. This Francophone centre came into effect September 1st, 2022 and operates in the daycare at l'Equinoxe school in Pembroke. Centre educative Coeur des Jeunes have also entered an agreement of wage enhancement with the County of Renfrew.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee hosting first Treat Accessibly eventTo encourage accessibility for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee is supporting Treat Accessibly, hoping local families will also support and inspire accessible change across Renfrew County.
-
10 new defibrillators added to SD&G OPP rosterA $15,000 investment to SD&G OPP has gone to adding 10 new life-saving defibrillators to the OPP roster. Defibrillators have been in SD&G OPP cruisers for 20 years.
-
TR Leger Kemptville expands adult training and apprenticeship programmingAdults looking to expand their skill set with heavy machinery can apply at no cost, to TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education at Kemptville Campus and participate in a variety of programs, now being offered in evenings and on weekends.
-
OPP in Embrun ask for help in identifying person of interestA theft at a pharmacy saw an unknown female steal parcels with a value of $2,500. OPP in Russell County are asking for help from the public in identifying the person of interest.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared on Sydenham 5 at Providence ManorFurther COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring at Providence Manor, the most recent has been declared at Sydenham 5 after several residents tested positive for the virus. The facility is now under quarantine and all residents have been placed on contact and aerosol precautions.
-
Future Festival asks local students to imagine a world without fossil fuelsYoung local artists have the opportunity to imagine a world without fossil fuels and express their ideas through the written word or with physical art.
-
St. Lawrence College donated equipment for skilled trades programs$150,000 in equipment has been donated to St. Lawrence College by Wilton. The significant donation is to go towards several skilled trades programs to prepare students for careers in automated logistics and manufacturing.
-
OPP gives tips to protect your home from break and entersOntario Provincial Police in Bancroft says that break and enters are all-too common in the surrounding areas, they offer several useful tips to discourage criminals from targeting your home.
-
Enterprise Renfrew County celebrates eight Starter Company Plus grant recipientsEncouraging the growth of businesses in the Renfrew County, Starter Company Plus grants were rewarded to eight dedicated and motivated business owners who successfully completed the August 2022 training sessions.