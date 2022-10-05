Renfrew County reaches agreements with three childcare providers

Three child-care providers in the region have reached agreements with the county of Renfrew. Arnprior Heritage Child Care Centre has entered into a special needs resourcing agreement with the County Council. The Arnprior Heritage Child Care Centre has been operating since 2015, and also requires a Fee Subsidy Service Agreement to be able to offer their services within the community.

Entering the same agreement of special needs resourcing is Deep Roots Nature and Nursery School. This school is new being in the process of becoming licensed to provide a variety of programming, all based on nature. Deep Roots Nature and Nursery School have also entered an agreement with the County Council for wage enhancement.

Finally, the third child-care provider is Centre educatif Coeur des Jeunes. This Francophone centre came into effect September 1st, 2022 and operates in the daycare at l'Equinoxe school in Pembroke. Centre educative Coeur des Jeunes have also entered an agreement of wage enhancement with the County of Renfrew.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray