Renfrew County Real Estate Board donates $10,000 to Cancer Care Campaign

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign has received a donation of $10,000 from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board (RCREB).

The foundation was selected as one of three charities to be receiving a donation this year.

The funds were raised at the RCREB's annual golf tournament, which was held on August 24th, and had over 120 local realtors and guests in attendance to support this year's selected charities.

This year's donation represents the second of five $10,000 contributions -- all part of the RCREB's $50,000 pledge to the Cancer Care Campaign.

"We are so very thankful that the real estate professionals who are part of the Renfrew County Real Estate Board have chosen to give back to their regional hospital through their Annual Charity Golf Tournament, and we thank them so much for their commitment of $50,000 towards the Cancer Care Campaign through a five-year pledge," said PRHF Executive Director Roger Martin.

Martin also thanked the realtors for giving back to the community year after year through other charities as well. "The RCREB and the realtors involved are truly making a difference in the community, one golf tournament at a time, and this time they are making a difference for many cancer patients who are going through their chemo treatments by contributing to the many upgrades that are part of the Cancer Care Campaign. Thank you all so much and we look forward to your continued support," he said.

The Cancer Care Campaign will fund the expansion and upgrades to the Chemotherapy and Medial Daycare units as well as the inpatient pharmacy at PRH. These updates will prove the lives of local cancer patients and their families, allowing them to have state-of-the-art cancer treatment right here, close to home.

To learn more or donate to the campaign, visit www.prhfoundation.com

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

