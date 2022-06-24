Renfrew County receives $40,000 donation towards Algonquin Trail

Snow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club continue to support the County of Renfrew’s trail system and recently donated $40,000 towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.

in September, the board of directors approved a request from the Timberline Snowmobile Club to allocate $40,000 from internal funds towards the Algonquin Trail.

The trail is part of the 296-kilometer Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail, which stretches from Smiths Falls to near Mattawa and is owned and managed by the Cunty of Renfrew, Lanark County, and the Township of Papineau-Cameron. The four-season, multi-use trail is located on the former CP rail line.

The cheque was presented to Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson and County Councillor Robert Sweet, chair of the Development and Property committee.

“The funds provided by the snowmobile club support the County’s trail systems which are an economic driver to the local economy,” Chair Sweet said.

The warden is appreciative of the continued support from the clubs. “These additional monies will go a long way towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail to Mattawa,” Warden Robinson said.

County staff is continuing the improvements near the Village of Chalk River in Laurentian Hills this season and reviewing the requirements to open the next section through Garrison Petawawa. The Algonquin Trail is complete from Smiths Falls to the Town of Petawawa.