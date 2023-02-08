Renfrew County reflects on successful first weekend of Ontario Winter Games

With the first weekend of the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games complete, the Games Organizing Committee say they are reflecting on the successes as they are already being to look ahead to next weekend.

According to organizers the athletes and visitors greatly enjoyed their time in Renfrew County with many reaching out on social media to credit organizers and especially volunteers with helping to enhance their Games experience throughout the weekend.

Among the successes for local participants, the U14 Ottawa Valley Titans team featured local athletes like Coach Scott Buffam from Arnprior and Renfrew County players goalie Brian Rathwell from Pembroke, defencemen Andrew Enright from Cobden, defencemen Tyler McEnery from Eganville, and forward Kaden McGregor from Braeside. The team took home a silver medal in the men's hockey competition and Arnprior twins Alexis and Jaidyn McGuire won bronze in ringette as members of Team Black.

Buffam said the whole event had a real hometown feel, which was exciting for the team that typically plays further away from home. "This was totally Renfrew County; everywhere you go, there are volunteers with smiles on their faces," he said. "We had a huge turnout that you don't in big centres. It was amazing to see so many people supporting all the athletes."

As the Chair of the Games Organizing Committee, Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon travelled around to a number of venues and sports during the first weekend and received many positive comments. "I had a chance to speak with parents and athletes and they were raving about the venues, the food, the smiling faces of the volunteers and how helpful they were and overall, how well-organized things were," the Warden said. "This is a credit to our volunteers who really embraced their roles and did a super job showcasing our community."

Giving the 1,200 participants in the second weekend of the games, the full experience, a second outdoor Opening Ceremony will be held on February 9th at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with the area opening to the public at 5:30 p.m.

The second weekend will feature a number of outdoor sports including Alpine Skiing and Para-Alpine at Calabogie Peaks, Cross-Country Skiing and Para Cross-Country at Ma-te-Way Park, Renfrew, and Biathlon at Calabogie Highlands Golf Club. The remaining indoor sports are Badminton and Squash at Dundonald Hall, Garrison Petawawa, Kickboxing at Valour JK-12 School, Petawawa, Sledge Hockey at the Petawawa Civic Centre, Wrestling at Fellowes High School, Pembroke, Karate at Renfrew Collegiate Institute, Weightlifting at Madawaska Valley District High School, Wushu at Arnprior District High School, and Bowling at Merivale Bowling in Nepean.

For more information about the Games, or to register and sign up for the available volunteer opportunities, visit renfrewcounty2023.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray