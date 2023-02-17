Renfrew County reflects on successful Ontario Winter Games

Organizers from the 2023 Ontario Winter Games say the hospitality, generosity and volunteer spirit of Renfrew County residents were on full display during the past two weeks of events thousands of participants and visitors are departing the County since the game's closing ceremonies

Eight days of fierce competition in 22 sports over two weekends wrapped up February 12th as athletes demonstrated sportsmanship, skill and resilience throughout the Games and went home with memories that will last a lifetime.

Highlights of the second weekend of competition included Chadd Stoppa, 15, of Barry's Bay contributing to the offence in a number of games during the weekend helping his team to win a bronze medal in sledge hockey with the Niagara Thunderbolts. Down the road in Arnprior, hometown hero Madelyn Cazabon, just 10 years old, finished eighth in the Wushu competition. Over the three days, Cazabon completed 10 different challenges and finished with a huge smile on her face as she beamed with pride for her accomplishments.

Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew and the Calabogie Highlands Golf Club hosted major winter events for the first time as trails were groomed for cross-country and para cross-country skiing and a biathlon course was created at the respective venues. Following the competition, some Renfrew residents even had a chance to put on their skis and check out the cross-country trail, which was built and maintained by world-renowned groomer Dirk Van Wijk, who honed his grooming skills during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Organizers say that following years of planning for this major sporting event, held for the first time over two weekends and in an area as large and spread out as Renfrew County, the communities across the County stepped up to host events, businesses and corporations became partners in presenting the games and volunteers came out in droves to assist with all aspects to ensure everything ran smoothly.

"Our community and our volunteers were so very welcoming and supportive of our athletes and visitors," said Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon, Chair of the Games Organizing Committee. "Our Committee worked long hours to set the stage for these Games and create a meaningful experience for the athletes and volunteers. They were so very successful in making the 2023 Ontario Winter Games the #bestgamesever. We also owe an immense debt of gratitude to our many partners who generously supported the Ontario Winter Games."

"It was so great to see these young athletes compete at this level and receive such wonderful support from the community, which was truly astounding," said Games Manager Cindy Burwell. "And to our volunteers, a huge thank you for everything. We could not have offered these Games without your commitment and dedication."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray