Renfrew County reminds residents to swap tires
As the seasons change from Summer to Winter, Renfrew County is reminding residents to switch their tires over.
Renfrew says winter tires are the best resource available when driving in slushy and slick conditions, as they provide better traction control and shorten braking distance by 25%.
To identify a winter tire, look for thicker tread, with an inconsistent trendline. You can also look for the three peaks mountain symbol on the tire wall with snowflakes.
Experts also say regularly checking tire pressure is vital with winter tires, and should be regularly checked.
Drivers should keep an eye on treadwear, and consider new tires if the tread becomes thinner than the width of a pinky.
Renfrew County says whether or not a vehicle has winter tires, drivers still need to adjust their driving to the conditions.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
