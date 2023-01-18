Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon serving as EOWC chair for 2023

During its annual inaugural meeting on January 12 and 13, 2023, the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC), appointed Renfrew County Warden, Peter Emon, to serve as the 2023 Chair and Peterborough County Warden, Bonnie Clark, to serve as the 2023 Vice-Chair, both by acclamation.

EOWC Chair Peter Emon was born and raised in the Ottawa Valley, went to Calabogie Elementary School, attended Renfrew Collegiate Institute and graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. Chair Emon is active in his community as the Warden for Renfrew County.

"It is an honour to sit on the Caucus once again and be appointed as the 2023 Chair. The EOWC has a strong track record of working together effectively on behalf of rural eastern Ontario and its communities. I look forward to the year ahead where we will continue to advance the region's priorities." Said Chair Peter Emon

The EOWC Vice-Chair Bonnie Clark took office as the Warden of Peterborough County in December 2022. Her career in public service began over twenty years ago as a Township Councillor for then Otonabee Township. She has served as Deputy Mayor of the amalgamated Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Reeve of the Town of Renfrew.

"As the new Vice-Chair, I already see the impressive value that the EOWC brings to the table on behalf of municipalities and our residents. I look forward to using my experience to champion EOWC's priorities alongside Chair Emon, our caucus colleagues and staff." Said Vice-Chair Bonnie Clark.

