Renfrew County Warden pleased with continued VTAC funding

During the Warden's address at a meeting of the County Council, Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon, expressed his pleasure with the announcement of continued funding promised for the Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre after an extensive push from the local community.

Warden Emon said he, along with other members of the County Council and staff, attended the announcement for permanent funding for the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre. MPP John Yakabuski confirming an investment of $3.2 million in 2023-24.

The funding is coming from the provincial government. Warden Emon says this announcement "is very good news for rural municipalities as we know it is an innovative health-care delivery model that will continue to address medical needs of area residents without a family physician."

Funding for the Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre was scheduled to expire on March 31st, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray