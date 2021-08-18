Renfrew County wins PJ Marshall Award for Municipal Innovation

The County of Renfrew has won a municipal innovation award for it's virtual triage and assessment centre.

The Peter J. Marshall Innovation Award Jury presented the award at the 2021 AMO conference held entirely online.

The county was recognized for it's "innovative approach" to healthcare in the rural area.

The Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre was launched two weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

According to a release, the centre helped nearly 30-thousand residents who don’t have access to a primary care provider.