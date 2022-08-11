Renfrew making a 'splash' with new facilities

As Renfrew County residents deal with the extreme heat that has temperatures reaching nearly 40 degrees some days, the official opening of Renfrew's newly expanded splash pad comes at a great time.

Several area residents made their way to Ma-Te-Way Park and joined town staff, council, and the Rotary Club to celebrate the grand opening of the splash pad extension, and new tennis and pickleball courts.

The town received a provincial and federal grant totaling $16.5 million to invest in the 34-year-old Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre where the new additions are located.

Councilor Tom Sidney, chair of the town's parks and recreation committee said the turnout and excitment made the last eight years worth the effort. "When I was first elected in 2014, I was appointed chair of the rec committee and over the last eight years our staff, volunteers, and the contractors have worked hard to get to where we are today," he said. "I made it one of my priorities as a councilor to improve and increase recreational opportunities for our youth as one way to promote a healthy community, but also provide options for all our residents.

The original splash bad was installed in 2005 by the Rotary Club. Its popularity has steadily grown, and with the club celebrating its centennial anniversary this year, members decided it was time to invest in the splash pad once again, expanding the site to meet the increased demand for the facility.

Construction on the splash pad was a joint effort between ABC recreation and McGrimmon Holdings.

Ma-Te-Way Park will also feature four new pickleball courts alongside new tennis courts. The old tennis courts were moved from the original location because they were overlapping the ongoing expansion. Pickleball is a relatively new sport to the area, gaining in popularity with an active league using the Renfrew Armouries to play.

The sport has gained a very large following and there was a need for new courts to meet the growing demand.