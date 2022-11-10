Renfrew man charged after fleeing the scene of a break and enter
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has arrested a man after receiving a call from a witness of a break and enter. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. on November 1st. The caller observed a person breaking into a private residence.
Officers arrived on the scene and stopped a man who was attempting the flee the residence. The individual was then arrested and identified as Joey Frank Edwards, a 41-year-old from Renfrew. The accused now faces several charges, they include the following:
- Theft under $5000
- Possession property obtained by crime under $5000
- Arson - damage property
- Break and enter a dwelling with intent to commit indictable offence
- Mischief - destroying or damaging property
The accused was held in custody for bail.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Town of Renfrew announces 2022 Santa Claus parade celebrationsWith the return of the Santa Claus parade in the Town of Renfrew on December 3rd, organizers with Downton Renfrew BIA announce festivities for the day, including a children’s activity area, hot chocolate at the Renfrew Public Library, and open registration for community floats.
-
Pembroke woman charged for threatening Pembroke Fire DepartmentA 29-year-old woman from Pembroke has been arrested and charged after the Pembroke Fire Department called OPP to the scene of a bush fire where the woman was threatening members of the Fire Department as they were actively engaged in extinguishing the flames.
-
Man arrested after breaking into local animal shelterA 35-year-old man has been arrested by Brockville Police after breaking into the local Meow Town animal shelter and taking an animal. The man was informed previously that he could pick up the animal the next day, however, he caused damage by breaking in after the shelter was closed.
-
Members on Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville Addiction and Mental Health BoardGiving back to the community through the Addiction and Mental Health Board of Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville, Yvonne Latta, Michael O’Shaughnessy, and David Weger are bringing their skills to the table with years of shared experience and a joined commitment to LLGAMH.
-
Domestic dispute leads to harassment chargesA 40-year-old from North Stormont has been arrested and charged with several offences, including two counts of criminal harassment after OPP responded to a domestic dispute in North Dundas.
-
1.34 M in funding for local 'support not stigma' initiativeTrellis HIV and Community Care and the Integrated Care Hub are announcing plans for funding from Health Canada and its Substance Use and Addictions Program for the 'support not stigma' initiative aimed at bettering the wellness of people in the local community who use substances.
-
Teddy Bear campaign launches in support of pediatric care at KHSCWith a goal of raising $25,000 for patient care equipment for the pediatric program at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the General Hospital has launched the 19th annual Teddy Bear campaign. Individuals can sponsor a bear for $100.
-
Imitation weapon and drugs seized during traffic stop in TrentonA Belleville man has been arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Trenton. OPP searched the vehicle and seized a firearm, which was later determined to be an imitation. During the search police also seized a quantity of drugs.
-
75-year-old arrested with weapons and assault chargesOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe have arrested and charged a 75-year-old from the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan following a weapons-related investigation.