Renfrew man charged after fleeing the scene of a break and enter

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has arrested a man after receiving a call from a witness of a break and enter. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. on November 1st. The caller observed a person breaking into a private residence.

Officers arrived on the scene and stopped a man who was attempting the flee the residence. The individual was then arrested and identified as Joey Frank Edwards, a 41-year-old from Renfrew. The accused now faces several charges, they include the following:

- Theft under $5000

- Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

- Arson - damage property

- Break and enter a dwelling with intent to commit indictable offence

- Mischief - destroying or damaging property

The accused was held in custody for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray