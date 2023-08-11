Renfrew man charged breaching probation, trespassing with drugs

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew have made an arrest after responding to an unwanted person complaint on Bank Street North in the Town of Renfrew.

Police say they responded to the scene and as a result of the investigation that was conducted, officers arrested and charged a man at the scene, 37-year-old Tyrel Thompson from Renfrew.

Thompson is facing the following charges in connection with this incident:

- Failure to comply with a probation order, two counts

- Failure to leave premises when directed, two counts

Additionally, after a search, the accused was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance - Methamphetamine.

OPP says the accused was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray