Renfrew man charged with assault following break and enter

Charges have been laid following a physical altercation in the Town of Renfrew. On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Renfrew OPP received complaints reporting two people were fighting outside of a local business on Raglan Street South.

Upon police arrival, they were advised that a break and enter took place at a residence on Gillan Road and the stolen items were being sold for cash. When the accused was confronted by the victim, an altercation took place. Police say that following the incident the accused fled the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Mark Henry Lyle Barr from Renfrew was located and charged with the following offences:

- Causing a disturbance

- Assault

- Assault with a weapon

- Break, enter a place- commit indictable offence

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Mischief- obstructs, interrupts, or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

- Fail to comply with probation order, two counts

- Possession of a schedule I substance- opioid- other than heroin

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on March 1, 2023.

