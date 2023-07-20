Renfrew man facing assault charge after physical dispute in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew have made an arrest in connection to a dispute in the Town of Arnprior. Police report that they were made aware of an altercation that had turned physical around 6:30 p.m. on July 10th, 2023.

OPP officers responded to the scene on Ida Street South in the Town and were able to break up the physical altercation. As a result of the following investigation OPP arrested and charged 43-year-old Derek Scott Munro from Renfrew with two criminal charges:

- Assault

- Mischief which destroys or damages property

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on August 16th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray