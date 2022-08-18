Renfrew names new Director of Fire & Emergency Services

The County of Renfrew has appointed the former Acting Fire Chief of the Renfrew Fire Department as the new Director of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

Mike Guest is now the town's first DFES following a council meeting last week. His appointment was effective as of July 31st.

Chief Guest was promoted from Acting Captain to Acting Chief in November 2021 following the resignation of former Chief Kevin Welsh. Council appointed Guest while the search began for a permanent replacement for the position. The department says it is not unusual for the recruitment process to take six to nine months for these types of senior municipal positions.

"Renfrew is my home and I am happy to be able to remain here and continue to be active in my community," he said. "Along with my wife and two daughters (aged 12 and 16 years), we intend on staying here. I was fortunate to express my desire about five years ago to move up the ranks and now as chief, I can focus on guiding our fire department into the future."

He brings 17 years of experience to the town as both Director of Emergency Services and the fire department. Among the duties involved include overseeing 10 full-time firefighters and six new volunteer recruits. He will be responsible for preparing the annual budget, reporting to the CAO and town council, and performing the statutory duties of "Fire Chief" under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

One of the major adjustments Guest will face, like any other fire chief who was promoted from within a department where they spent the majority of their career, is making the transition from active firefighting to an almost hands-off approach as the incident commander. This involves overseeing the operation and making significant decisions in highly stressful and life-threatening situations.

One of the requirements of the role requires Chief Guest to live within 10km of the fire hall, which isn't a problem for Chief Guest as he was born and raised in Renfrew.

Chief Guest expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to audition for the role over the last nine months. "This is an exciting opportunity for me and as you would expect there is a little bit of anxiety about taking on a leadership role but the amount of support I have received from my staff and also the town of Renfrew since I assumed the role of Acting/Chief has been very helpful," he told council. "It made the transition much easier and any questions I had whether at the station or across the street, the support has been there. I look forward to serving my community."

Chief Guest will work in conjunction with the Chief Administrative Officer in the role of Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC). As CEMC he will be responsible for the planning and direction of the town's response to emergencies.

The dual role also includes adding his input on community development site plans, subdivision agreements, and new buildings, as well as overseeing the development, implementation, and maintenance of the emergency management plan, emergency response plans, and fire safety inspections.

