Renfrew OPP charged two impaired drivers after vehicle flees RIDE check

Members of the Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people with impaired driving after an incident in Horton Township.

Police say on April 14th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Renfrew OPP officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Castleford Road. While testing attempting to test the driver, they fled the scene.

Officers were able to obtain the licence plate and determine the driver's address. When officers arrived at the residence, they observed a second driver exit a vehicle showing signs of impairment.

As a result of this investigation, the second driver, 39-year-old Amanda Kunopaskie from Horton, Ontario was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 17th, 2023.

Not long after, OPP says they were able to locate the first driver 44-year-old Shane Alexander Scobie, also from Horton, Ontario. They were also arrested and now face the following charges:

- Flight from a peace officer

- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 3rd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray