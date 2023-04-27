Renfrew OPP charged two impaired drivers after vehicle flees RIDE check
Members of the Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people with impaired driving after an incident in Horton Township.
Police say on April 14th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Renfrew OPP officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Castleford Road. While testing attempting to test the driver, they fled the scene.
Officers were able to obtain the licence plate and determine the driver's address. When officers arrived at the residence, they observed a second driver exit a vehicle showing signs of impairment.
As a result of this investigation, the second driver, 39-year-old Amanda Kunopaskie from Horton, Ontario was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 17th, 2023.
Not long after, OPP says they were able to locate the first driver 44-year-old Shane Alexander Scobie, also from Horton, Ontario. They were also arrested and now face the following charges:
- Flight from a peace officer
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 3rd, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Charges laid after incident involving garbage compactor at local retail storeOntario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals from Killaloe after investigating a report of people tampering with a garbage compactor at a retail business on Pembroke Street East.
-
"Project Lifesaver" launches in Eastern Ontario for people living with dementiaThe Alzheimer's Society of Cornwall and District, in collaboration with the OPP, Cornwall and Akwesasne Police have launched "Project Lifesaver" to help quickly locate those living with dementia who get lost.
-
Local woman charged with assault, punching and kicking partner in domestic disputeA 42-year-old woman is facing charges of assault and obstructing a police officer after a domestic dispute turned physical, resulting in the woman punching and kicking her partner. Brockville Police say she attempted to stop the officers from talking to her partner.
-
"Catch up with confidence" during national immunization weekApril 24th to 30th is national immunization week and the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Units are encouraging residents to "catch up with confidence" through routine immunization programs.
-
Three ALCDSB student trustees elected for 2023/24 school yearThe student senate at the ALCDSB has elected three student trustees to sit on the board, representing approximately 12,000 students. One trustee from the eastern constituency, one from the western constituency, and one to an Indigenous student.
-
22-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Quinte West, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was travelling east on Highway 401 near the Highway 37 exit. Police arrested and charged the 22-year-old driver from Quebec. OPP acknowledges the spike in vehicle theft and offers tips to reduce the risk.
-
"Smile Cookies" return to Tim Horton's in Kingston, Ont.Chocolate chunk cookies topped with a smile will be on sale at Tim Horton's in Kingston for $1.50 with all funds raised being directed toward the Kingston Health Sciences Centre and their Child & Youth Mental Health Program.
-
Reminder from OPP to renew driver's licence and vehicle permitsLocal Ontario Provincial Police officers are reminding residents to check their driver's licence and vehicle permit validation as they have noticed an increase in traffic stops involving drivers who have an expired licence or vehicle permit on local roadways.
-
Students win 22nd annual Thomas Sterling Memorial hockey gameStudents and staff from Valour JK-12 School gathered at the Petawawa Civic Centre for the 22nd annual Thomas Sterling Memorial hockey game, raising $624.35 for the Pembroke Regional Hospital and their Cancer Care Campaign.