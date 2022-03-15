iHeartRadio
Renfrew OPP hand out several impaired driving charges

opp and car

The Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged 4 individuals with crimes related to impaired driving between March 8 to 13. 

On March 8, Renfrew OPP recieved a complaint about a vehicle on Aberdeen Street. After attending the scene, officers found a car had gone into a snow bank. After investigating, 32 year old Mark Huber, of Killaloe, was charged with multiple offences. Including:

  • Impaired driving
  • Refusal to comply with demand
  • Mischief under $5000 (x2)
  • Assault of a peace officer (x2)
  • Uttering death threats (x10)

Huber was released on a Justice of the Peace Order and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2022.

On the same day, an officer noticed a vehicle sopped on the shoulder of White Lake Road on ramp off Highway 417 in Arnprior. After speaking with the individual, it was determined to be a case of impaired driving. 34 year old Luke Penasse, of Clarence-Rockland, ws charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over 80. He is scheduled to appear in court April 6, 2022.

On March 13, officers pulled an individual over in the area of Argyle Street in the Town of Renfrew. The officer conducted a road side sobriety check and as a result, 22 year old Samuel Wolfe, of Renfrew, was charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over 80. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew April 6, 2022.

On the same day, around 1:10 a.m., an officer pulled a local individual over on Jack Crescent in the Town of Arnprior. 61 year old Michael Hickey, was charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80. Hickey is scheduled to appear on April 20, 2022. 

