Renfrew OPP investigate fraudsters that scammed $80,000 from local business

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public to be cautious of scams directly targeting businesses.

Police explain that on June 9th, 2023, officers were notified of a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam. The victim transferred over $80,000 to what he thought was a business partner. Police say initially, the victim received a fraudulent email notifying him that a payment made for a piece of equipment had been sent to the wrong account and needed to be returned. The fraudulent email included payment instructions that would rectify the situation.

OPP says in the case of BEC scams, the online attack is aimed at businesses and organizations. The fraudsters take their time collecting information about their targets, to send convincing emails that appear to be from a trusted source. The fraudsters use this particularly devious tactic to infiltrate or spoof a business or individual email account.

Police give some warning signs:

- Unsolicited emails.

- Direct contact from a senior official you are not normally in contact with.

- Pressure or a sense of urgency.

- Unusual requests that do not follow internal procedures.

Additionally, police give tips on how to protect a business from scams of this nature:

- Educate yourself and your employees on fraud targeting businesses.

- Include fraud training as part of new employee onboarding.

- Have detailed payment procedures including a verification step for unusual requests.

- Avoid opening unsolicited emails or clicking on suspicious links or attachments.

- Confirm the email address or link is correct (the variation is usually very slight).

- Be cautious with the amount of company information shared on social media.

- Routinely update computer and network software.

- Consider getting your business certified with CyberSecure Canada.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray