Renfrew OPP investigate graffiti tags targeting local businesses

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew are continuing to investigate numerous mischief incidents in the town of Renfrew.

The OPP say they have recently received multiple reports of graffiti tags being spray painted across the city. Police say the tags specifically say the word "ALoNE" and have been targeting local businesses.

Renfrew OPP says they are aware that community members may have been victims of this mischief. If someone is a victim and has not reported the mischief to the police, they are asked to please contact the Renfrew OPP at their earliest convenience.

If this graffiti tag seems familiar to anyone in the local community or if someone has any information on the ongoing incidents, they are asked to please contact the Renfrew OPP or Crime Stoppers.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray