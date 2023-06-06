Renfrew OPP investigate graffiti tags targeting local businesses
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew are continuing to investigate numerous mischief incidents in the town of Renfrew.
The OPP say they have recently received multiple reports of graffiti tags being spray painted across the city. Police say the tags specifically say the word "ALoNE" and have been targeting local businesses.
Renfrew OPP says they are aware that community members may have been victims of this mischief. If someone is a victim and has not reported the mischief to the police, they are asked to please contact the Renfrew OPP at their earliest convenience.
If this graffiti tag seems familiar to anyone in the local community or if someone has any information on the ongoing incidents, they are asked to please contact the Renfrew OPP or Crime Stoppers.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Anticipated outdoor summer program ready to launch in Pembroke, Ont.Waterfront LIVE! is getting ready to launch at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre in the City of Pembroke. The event begins on June 16th, 2023 with performances every night until August 31st free of charge.
-
18-year-old charged driving impaired in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Twp.An 18-year-old from the Township of Madawaska Valley is facing several impaired-driving-related charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Simpson Pit Road in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
-
Health risk from outdoor air quality in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark RegionThe Health Unit for the Counties of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark is advising residents that air pollution from forest fires can be harmful to one's health. Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for much of Eastern Ontario including the local area.
-
City of Brockville announces new Fire ChiefHighly experienced fire service member Melanie Jones has been announced as the new Fire Chief of the City of Brockville. Chief Jones has held positions of senior leadership in fire departments in nearby communities and will being her new role in Brockville on July 17th.
-
Summer Company program participants announced in Leeds GrenvilleThis summer five young entrepreneurs in Leeds Grenville will experience being their own boss through the 23rd year of the Summer Company program.
-
Special air quality statement for KFL&A areaHigh levels of air pollution are expected through the day Tuesday, in response Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington areas.
-
2023 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships begin in KingstonOpening Ceremonies for the Special Olympics Ontario School Championships will take place at Queens University Athletic Centre on Tuesday, June 6th. Over 1,000 high-school aged-athletes with an intellectual disability will participate in 5 sports over 2 days in Kingston.
-
Local driver charged crashing into ditch while impaired in Kingston's West EndA 32-year-old local person is facing impaired driving charges after Kingston Police responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch in the area of Woodbine Road and Bayridge Drive.
-
Celebrate recreation month playing active Bingo throughout PembrokeThe City of Pembroke has launched an activity Bingo card for local residents who want to get involved celebrating recreation month in the community. Participants can submit their Bingo cards to win prizes throughout the month.