Renfrew OPP urge local residents to "lock it or lose it"
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew say they are continuing to investigate numerous motor vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles in the local community.
The OPP say they have received multiple reports of motor vehicle thefts in the area. In many instances, the vehicles have been left unlocked with the keys inside. The OPP is also receiving many reports of licence plates and personal belongings being stolen from vehicles.
The OPP are still urging residents to protect themselves and their property by locking their vehicle doors and removing the keys.
Police say that vehicle owners and passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized:
- Never leave a running vehicle unattended, even when making a quick stop at a store
- Lock the doors
- Roll up the windows
- Keep valuables out of sight
- Keep registration and proof of insurance in a wallet or purse
- Pocket the keys
- At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
