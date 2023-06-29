Renfrew resident charged impaired driving after traffic complaint in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a traffic complaint in the City of Pembroke.

OPP say on June 24th, 2023 they received a call around 8:00 p.m. for a traffic complaint in the City. Officers responded to the area and the vehicle was located and stopped. Police say during the course of the investigation a Roadside Screening Device was used. As a result, the person behind the wheel, 45-year-old Shelley Smith from Renfrew was charged with impaired operation.

OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 18, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray