Renfrew resident faces 15 charges as OPP execute warrant on Lochiel Street South
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew have made an arrest and laid numerous charges on a local man after executing a warrant in the Town of Renfrew.
OPP explain that the warrant was executed on August 9th, 2023 with assistance from the Renfrew County Community Street Crime Unit. Police executed the warrant at a residence on Lochiel Street South in the Town.
As a result of the investigation, the man involved 36-year-old Shane Laundrie from Renfrew was charged with the following offences:
- Two counts of Theft Under $5000
- Five counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
- Two counts of Trespassing at Night
- Five counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- One count of Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance
OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing following the arrest.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
