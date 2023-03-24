Renfrew residents charged with serious violent offences

The Renfrew Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual after reports of serious criminal offences including sexual assault and forcible confinement. Details have not been released on any of the altercations but as a result of the investigation that began in January of 2023, officers were able to make an arrest on March 2nd, 2023.

As a result 37-year-old from Renfrew has been charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

- Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person

- Assault - two counts

- Sexual assault

- Forcible confinement - two counts

- Distribute intimate images without consent

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray