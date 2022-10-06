Renovated Festival Hall set to be unveiled on October 16th
Pembroke's Festival Hall Committee is set to unveil the renovated Festival Hall on October 16th, 2022, with a special Thank-You reception!
The event runs from 1-4 pm, and will be held inside the newly renovated hall, speeches from dignitaries and major partners will take place at 2 p.m.
The reception is a thank you for the community, donors, and media who helped with the fundraising.
The campaign raised over $200,000; That, along with Federal grant funding, was used to replace the theater seats and complete other important interior upgrades.
The new seats and new look of Festival Hall will be able to be experienced while enjoying entertainment in the theatre and refreshments in the lounge.
The first event before the unveiling is coming up Thursday, October 16th, 2022, when the 13 municipal candidates debate ahead of the election.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
