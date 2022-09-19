Repair It! returning to KFPL's Central Branch
Meet with expert volunteer fixers and learn how to fix things this weekend at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's Central Branch.
Keep your broken items out of the landfill with the Repair It! workshop happening Saturday, September 24 between 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in with your items needing repair, except those using petroleum.
"The Repair It! community continues to grow with each program session," said Kristen Lemay, Acting Manager, Programming and Outreach. "It is encouraging to see so many people in the community taking the initiative to give their items a second life. We look forward to seeing new and familiar faces this fall."
If you are interested in learning new skills and chatting with fixers, you are welcome to drop in. Even if you don't have anything to be fixed.
All items must be taken home with the owner at the end of the program session.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
