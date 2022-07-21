Repeat offender wanted
A Canada-wide search warrant has been issued for Kevin Belanger, a federal offender wanted as a result of their breach of statutory release.
The Repeat offender Parole Enforcement is requesting the publics' help in locating him.
Belanger is described as a white male, 60 years old, 6'7", 142 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Belanger is serving a sentence of 6 years and 3 months for
- personating a peace officer (x7)
- fraud under $5,000 (x5)
- identity fraud
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- utter forged document
- failure to comply with recognizance
- using a badge to personate a peace officer
The offender is known in the Prescott, Cornwall, Ottawa, and Hamilton areas.
Anyone who has contact with the offender, or information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
