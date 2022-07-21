Repeat offender wanted

A Canada-wide search warrant has been issued for Kevin Belanger, a federal offender wanted as a result of their breach of statutory release.

The Repeat offender Parole Enforcement is requesting the publics' help in locating him.

Belanger is described as a white male, 60 years old, 6'7", 142 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Belanger is serving a sentence of 6 years and 3 months for

personating a peace officer (x7)

fraud under $5,000 (x5)

identity fraud

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

utter forged document

failure to comply with recognizance

using a badge to personate a peace officer

The offender is known in the Prescott, Cornwall, Ottawa, and Hamilton areas.

Anyone who has contact with the offender, or information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.