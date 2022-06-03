Reports of vandalism in Brockville downtown core
Brockville Police say they are investigating a number of reports of vandalism in the downtown core.
Police say they were contacted by businesses and city staff after their buildings, fences and playground structures were spray painted over the past several days at the following locations.
- 5 Home Street (Medical Centre)
- Brockville Arts Centre
- 103 King St West (2-4-1 Pizza/Manpower Building)
- 138 King St West (Shopper's)
- The new bathroom building at Hardy Park
- Play Structure at Hardy Park
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).
