Reservations opening for Parks of the St.Lawrence Campgrounds

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, guests will be able to book sites online for stays at all Parks of the St. Lawrence campgrounds any time through the 2023 season.

Officials from the campgrounds say that the online booking process is fast, easy and the best way to secure a site this season. The payment processing capacity of the Parks of the St. Lawrence online reservation system has been dramatically increased this year addressing transaction timeouts experienced on reservation launch day in 2022.

They continue to say that high demand for sites is anticipated with the biggest rush expected early in the day. Due to this overwhelming volume, reservations will be taken online with phone support available by appointment only. Appointments will be available at bookings.parks.on.ca starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23rd to coincide with the reservation launch.

New to camping this year are extended seasons at Woodlands, Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary and Farran Park, including early opening (May 12th) at Farran, as well as new premium waterfront sites at Crysler Park Marina, Woodlands and Farran.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray