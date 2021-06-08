Residents 70 and older can book second shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Renfrew County

The RCDHU is following suit with the province.

Residents in Renfrew County who are 70 and older, and any resident who got their first MRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 18th, can now book their second shot.

High risk health care workers and indigenous residents (on or off reserve) can also book their second shot.

Bookings can be made through the health unit's website.

You are asked to only book one appointment per person.

